EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $690,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $4,251,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

