Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 229 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

