EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $395,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.