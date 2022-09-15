EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

