EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

