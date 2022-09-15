EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,936,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPHE opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

