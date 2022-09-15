EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,205 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 689,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $31,103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period.

EMXC stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $63.04.

