EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $251.82 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

