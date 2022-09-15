Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

