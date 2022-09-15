Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 550 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

