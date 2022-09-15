Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAG opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

