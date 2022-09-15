Chemung Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CHMG stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $273,398 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

