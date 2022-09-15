DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:KSM opened at $8.60 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
