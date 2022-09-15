DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.60 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

