L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $451,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

