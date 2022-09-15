Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

LAMR opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

