Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.15 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

