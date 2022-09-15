Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

