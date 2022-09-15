Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

