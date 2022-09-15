Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces $3.00 — Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $523.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

