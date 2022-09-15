Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,256 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 239.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

