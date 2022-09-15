Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

