Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

