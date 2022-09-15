Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Intapp by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

