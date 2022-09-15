Nimbus Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,896.00 (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 678.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.
Nimbus Governance Token Profile
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GNBUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.