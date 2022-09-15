ArGo (ARGO) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a total market cap of $78,044.72 and approximately $48.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056265 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064964 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00076143 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

