Ultra Clear Price Reaches $0.0211 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 678.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

