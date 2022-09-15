Ultra Clear Price Reaches $0.0211 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 678.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
