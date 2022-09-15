RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

