Alchemist Price Tops $2.71 on Major Exchanges (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00013480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $246,601.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056265 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064964 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00076143 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MISTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.