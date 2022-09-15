Dunelm Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 26 (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 747.70 ($9.03) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,014.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 784.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 902.13.
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
