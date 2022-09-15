Dunelm Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 26 (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 747.70 ($9.03) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,014.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 784.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 902.13.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

Several brokerages have commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

