Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) COO Samuel James Louis Martin Sells 26,358 Shares

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFLY. Cowen dropped their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

