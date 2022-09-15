Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.49 Per Share

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ricardo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 418.50 ($5.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08. The company has a market cap of £260.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,890.91. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($3.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

