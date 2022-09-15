Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,875.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

