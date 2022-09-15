ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CAO Karl D. Schwartz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ATI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ATI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,221,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

