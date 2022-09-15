Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.64

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AMS opened at GBX 272.38 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.89. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a market cap of £590.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,349.51.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

