Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.64

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance
LON AMS opened at GBX 272.38 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.89. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a market cap of £590.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,349.51.
