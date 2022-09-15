First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 1,203 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $31,867.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,335,207.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,512,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

