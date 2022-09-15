First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 1,203 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $31,867.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,335,207.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Western Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
