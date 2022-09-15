Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 231 ($2.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.41. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.05.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.