Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Tracy M. Preston Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.