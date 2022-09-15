Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Tracy M. Preston Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

