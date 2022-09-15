Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) COO Jason Tardio Sells 17,344 Shares

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.
