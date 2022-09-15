Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) COO Jason Tardio Sells 17,344 Shares

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

