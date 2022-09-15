Shardus Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $26,207.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005755 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00225342 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Shardus
ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ULTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.