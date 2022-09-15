Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Insider Nancy L. Hedges Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) insider Nancy L. Hedges acquired 2,400 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $100,834.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Astronics stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Astronics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

