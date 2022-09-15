Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,534,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,330.40.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

