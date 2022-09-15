Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny Acquires 75,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,033,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,923.99.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Morris Prychidny acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,625.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

