PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Insider Sam Wright Buys 250,000 Shares

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA – Get Rating) insider Sam Wright bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,750.00 ($13,111.89).

PharmAust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66.

PharmAust Company Profile

PharmAust Limited, a clinical-stage company, develops targeted cancer therapeutics for humans and animals. The company develops drugs for the treatment of various cancers, and viral and neurological diseases. Its lead candidate is Monepantel (MPL), a small molecule drug for the treatment of cancer. PharmAust has completed Phase 1 clinical trials with monepantel in human and dog diagnosed with solid tumors, as well as initiated a Phase 2 pilot study in dogs diagnosed with Lymphoma.

