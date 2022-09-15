Cake Monster Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cake Monster has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $16,472.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 678.7% against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.
About Cake Monster
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,288,836,804 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
