Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 20.0%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $270.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

