Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.60.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.