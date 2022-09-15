Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.60.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 206.11% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

