Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) CFO David J. Katzoff Purchases 10,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) CFO David J. Katzoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.