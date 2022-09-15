NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 1,500 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $16,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,797.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $15,165.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $13,245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.33 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter worth about $441,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 949.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 238,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

