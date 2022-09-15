U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Short Interest Update

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 691,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

