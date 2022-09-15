Short Interest in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Declines By 18.9%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ponce Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

